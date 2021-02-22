Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Champion: Japan's Naomi Osaka with the Australian Open trophy © AFP William WEST

Sports

Who said what in sport this weekend

Published

PARIS, France, Feb 22 – “I’m probably going to watch some anime… maybe eat pizza… and go to sleep.”

— Naomi Osaka’s plans for a low-key celebration of her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

“We’re talking about some cyborgs of tennis, in a good way. They’re just unbelievable.”

— Daniil Medvedev, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final, on the sport’s Big Three of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

  • Nine-time winner: Novak Djokovic kisses the Australian Open trophy
    © AFP William WEST

“We had quarantine and a lot of things happening in the media, then the letter that I wrote as ideas and recommendations that I got for players was misinterpreted as a list of demands. Then the next thing I was persona non grata here in this country. So it was tough dealing with all of this.”

— Djokovic after clinching his ninth Australian Open and 18th Grand Slam title.

“Djoker is so good. He’s routined great great players at Aussie Open over the years. There is nowhere to attack him on the court. It’s like not being able to hit a boxer, but that boxer also has knockout power in both hands. Props.”

— Former US star Andy Roddick hails Djokovic on Twitter

“The decision was incredibly difficult, because we still have love for each other. But it’s just two best friends realising it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

— Joint-statement by tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils after the end of their romance.

“I play to be the best player out on the field. That is my drive and it always has been and I just didn’t have that drive back here in New Zealand.”

— All Blacks legend Dan Carter, a two-time World Cup winner, announcing his retirement from professional rugby.

“We brought in Callum Hudson-Odoi but I was not happy with his attitude, energy and counter-pressing. I took him off and we demand 100 percent. I feel he is not in the right shape to help us. I was not happy with his body language.”

— Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel on his decision to drag off his winger soon after his second-half introduction in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.

“My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt.”

— US golf star Michelle Wie hits back at former New York City mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani over remarks he made about her at a 2014 pro-am event.

  • No hiding place for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
    © POOL/AFP Paul ELLIS

“There is no alternative but to keep going.”

— Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Everton won at Anfield for the first time in 22 years. The Premier League champions have now lost four successive leagues games at home for the first time since 1923.

“We knew unabated sunshine was a problem.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

— NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after an outdoor ice hockey game on Lake Tahoe in the United States was halted when the ice began to melt.

  • On target: Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal
    © POOL/AFP Shaun Botterill

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved