Shujaa come short against Argentina in Madrid 7s Cup final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Argentina completed a double against Kenya as the Pumas beat Shujaa 21-14 in the Main Cup final to clinch the Madrid International Sevens Main Cup trophy on Sunday.

The Argentines had earlier beaten the Kenyans in the pool matches before they completed back to back victories against the Kenyans who were playing their first competitive tournament since last March when sports was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodrigo Etchart touched down twice for Argentina with Lucio Cinti having opened the scoring. Kenya’s tries were dotted down by Nelson Oyoo and Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno.

The Argentines were first on the scoresheet when Cinti after they piled pressure on Shujaa inside their own 22 following Oyoo’s yellow card. They turned over possession and Cinti dotted down under the posts with the try converted.

Shujaa however fought back to go level with Oyoo making amends straight after his return, Shujaa winning back possession on the counter rack and the ball sprayed out to Oyoo on the left.

Argentina however went to the break tails up when Etchart cut through the Kenyan defense to touch down under the posts, the try being converted for a 14-7 lead.

Kenya came close to equalizing after the hooter had sounded, but Oyoo dropped the ball a few metres off the try line.

But, Innocent Simiyu’s charged went on level terms after the break when Otieno powered his way on the left before galloping under the posts, with Derrick Keyoga drilling in the conversion.

But Argentina stole it almost immediately, Etchart completing his brace with some beautiful dancing feet earning him space to pierce through for a converted try.

Kenya has been using the tournament to prepare for the Olympic Games in August.