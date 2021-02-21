Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Billy Odhiambo in action for Kenya at the Madrid International Sevens tournament. PHOTO/KRU

Headlines

Shujaa come short against Argentina in Madrid 7s Cup final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Argentina completed a double against Kenya as the Pumas beat Shujaa 21-14 in the Main Cup final to clinch the Madrid International Sevens Main Cup trophy on Sunday.

The Argentines had earlier beaten the Kenyans in the pool matches before they completed back to back victories against the Kenyans who were playing their first competitive tournament since last March when sports was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodrigo Etchart touched down twice for Argentina with Lucio Cinti having opened the scoring. Kenya’s tries were dotted down by Nelson Oyoo and Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno.

The Argentines were first on the scoresheet when Cinti after they piled pressure on Shujaa inside their own 22 following Oyoo’s yellow card. They turned over possession and Cinti dotted down under the posts with the try converted.

Shujaa however fought back to go level with Oyoo making amends straight after his return, Shujaa winning back possession on the counter rack and the ball sprayed out to Oyoo on the left.

Argentina however went to the break tails up when Etchart cut through the Kenyan defense to touch down under the posts, the try being converted for a 14-7 lead.

Kenya came close to equalizing after the hooter had sounded, but Oyoo dropped the ball a few metres off the try line.

But, Innocent Simiyu’s charged went on level terms after the break when Otieno powered his way on the left before galloping under the posts, with Derrick Keyoga drilling in the conversion.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But Argentina stole it almost immediately, Etchart completing his brace with some beautiful dancing feet earning him space to pierce through for a converted try.

Kenya has been using the tournament to prepare for the Olympic Games in August.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Shujaa come short against Argentina in Madrid 7s Cup final – Mchipuko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved