Coach Liz Mills leads the players in celebrating after beating Angola to book their first ever FIBA Afrobasket ticket in 28 years. PHOTO/FIBA

Basketball

Kenya Morans stun powerhouse Angola to book first Afrobasket ticket in 28 years

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Tyler Okari’s well taken jump shot with one second to go propelled the Kenya Morans to a historic 74-73 victory over African powerhouses Angola to book a first ticket to the FIBA Afrobasket in 28 years.

The Morans, under the tutelage of coach Liz Mills were trailing the 11 time African champions Angola 73-72, but Okari shot in a brilliant jump shot to see the Kenyans win by half a basket and return to the continental showpiece.

  • Tyler Okari goes up to make a shot during their FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against Angola. PHOTO/FIBA

Okari who plays pro basketball in Denmark was Kenya’s best performer, bagging in 16 points with two rebounds, three assists and five steals. Angola’s Alexandre Jungo had 19 points and six assists to his name.

Preston Bungei who has equally been immense for the Morans in the tournament bagged 10 points while Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota and Joel Awich each had 13.

  • Preston Bungei goes up to block a shot during their FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against Angola. PHOTO/FIBA

The Morans started on a slow trailing 22-9 after the first quarter but managed to bridge the gap to trail 39-28 at the break, Ronnie Gundo’s lay up being the last basket they would make in the half.

But the Morans put up a spirited fight after the break, outscoring the Angolans by eight points to bridge the gap. They finished off the quarter with a three point buffer between them and the Angolans with Ariel Okall finishing off a beautiful lay up to take the game close.

  • Kenya Morans’ Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota goes for a lay-up during their FIBA Afrobasket qualifier against Angola. PHOTO/FIBA

Gundo started off the move with a good defensive rebound before the ball was sprayed to Victor Ochieng who slid Okall through for the high end to the third quarter.

The Kenyans then went on total war in the last quarter with a proper defensive show and turning the style on the offense to bridge the gap and go toe to toe with the 11-time champions.

