Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Shujaa contingent in Spain.

Headlines

Argentina blemish Shujaa’s unbeaten run at Madrid International 7s

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – Kenya lost its first match at the Madrid International 7s tournament in Spain after going down 21-7 to Argentina in their fourth match on Sunday, having earlier seen off USA 38-7.

The Argentines ran in three converted tries against Shujaa’s one to pick victory, with Matias Osadczuk dotting down twice.

Osadczuk broke the deadlock when he dotted down under the posts after the Argentines turned over possession with Gaston Revol converting for a 7-0 lead.

Shujaa went back on level terms at the stroke of halftime through Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno who ran into the try box and strode to the centre posts after the ball was sprayed out to him on the left off a setpiece.

However, the Argentines came back stronger in the second half and capitalised on Kenya’s mistakes. Rodrigo Etchart extended Argentina’s lead with a try straight from kick off with the conversion good for a 14-7 scoreline.

Osadczuk then completed his brace courtesy of a mistake from the Kenyan defense, the lanky Argentine turning over possession and dotting down in the centreposts.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved