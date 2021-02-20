Wanga wins it at the death for Homeboyz as KCB lose steam in Sudi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Allan Wanga scored at the death as Kakamega Homeboyz came from 2-1 down to beat Western Stima 3-2 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday while in Bungoma, KCB suffered their second defeat of the season as they went down 2-1 to Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium.

Meanwhile at the Kasarani Stadium, Lennos Ogutu scored a late own goal as Mathare United suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bidco United while in the early kick off, City Stars won via the same margin against Zoo Kericho.

In Sudi, KCB had hoped to barrow the gap between them and league leaders Tusker to a point, but they could not pick a vital away win. They were ahead after just 10 minutes when Simon Abuko scored from the penalty spot.

However, Gabriel Wandera equalized for the hosts in the 34th minute also from the penalty spot. KCB’s day got worse when defensive midfielder Michael Mutinda was sent off just before the break for a reckless tackle.

The home side made the most of the numerical advantage and they scored the second and what would turn out to be the winner seven minutes after the break through Kevin Juma’s freekick.

Meanwhile in Kisumu, Western Stima looked on course for a vital home win after racing from a goal down to lead 2-1. Sylvester Owino scored the opener for Homeboyz before Stima rallied to Kennedy Owino.

Isaac Mweru then gave the powermen the lead in the 31st minute to go into the break tails up.

They managed the second half well but found themselves shaky after Clinton Bulimo was sent off in the 83rd minute and this gave Homeboyz a chance to draw level through Robert Arrot who had just come off the bench.

Wanga then stepped in to score the winner in the first minute of added time.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, Mathare United’s struggles continued with another loss, skipper Ogutu guiding the ball into his own net at the stroke of fulltime. Tyson Otieno had given the Slum Boys a sixth minute lead before Erick Gichimu equalized for Bidco.

Earlier on, Eric Ombija scored with 10 minutes to go as City Stars beat Zoo 2-1 to condemn the Kericho based club deeper into relegation. Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu had scored for City Stars before Mathew Odongo equalized for Zoo in the second half.