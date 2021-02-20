Team Managers of Olympic teams trained on health and safety protocols for Tokyo Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Team managers of qualified Olympic Teams have been trained on the Tokyo Games Playbook.

The training which took place on Thursday 18th February was attended by team managers of Kenya rugby sevens men and women, boxing, volleyball women, taekwondo and athletics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee have published Playbooks for various groups participating in the Games. One for Athletes and Officials, another for International Federations and technical officials, and others for Press and Broadcasters.

The Playbooks describe the COVID-19 countermeasures expected to be adhered to during the Games and the role of stakeholders in ensuring safe and successful games, with a list of guidelines and stakeholder journey before they travel to Japan, entering Japan, during the Games and on departure from Japan.

They have been published online and available to the public. They will be updated in April, with the final versions expected in June.

One major highlight is that Athletes will be required to download an App, Japans COCOA Health reporting mobile phone App, for tracing and updating their Covid-19 status, therefore the whole delegation must have smart phones.