Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Team Managers of Olympic teams trained on health and safety protocols for Tokyo Games

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Team managers of qualified Olympic Teams have been trained on the Tokyo Games Playbook.

The training which took place on Thursday 18th February was attended by team managers of Kenya rugby sevens men and women, boxing, volleyball women, taekwondo and athletics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee have published Playbooks for various groups participating in the Games. One for Athletes and Officials, another for International Federations and technical officials, and others for Press and Broadcasters.

The Playbooks describe the COVID-19 countermeasures expected to be adhered to during the Games and the role of stakeholders in ensuring safe and successful games, with a list of guidelines and stakeholder journey before they travel to Japan, entering Japan, during the Games and on departure from Japan.

They have been published online and available to the public. They will be updated in April, with the final versions expected in June.

One major highlight is that Athletes will be required to download an App, Japans COCOA Health reporting mobile phone App, for tracing and updating their Covid-19 status, therefore the whole delegation must have smart phones.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved