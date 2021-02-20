Connect with us

Shujaa head coach Innocent 'Namcos'Simiyu with co captains Herman Humwa and Nelson Oyoo. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Shujaa pick second consecutive win in Madrid, Lionesses on losing end

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – The national men and women’s sevens teams had contrasting results on the opening day of the Madrid International Sevens training tournament in Spain, with the Kenya Lionesses losing both their matches while Shujaa won both their opening games.

The Lionesses lost 43-0 to Russia before going down to USA in their second game while Shujaa were 36-5 winners over Portugal before also registering victory against hosts Spain in the second match of their campaign.

Against the Spaniard, skipper Nelson Oyoo led from the front bagging a brace of tries with Willy Ambaka adding the third, two of which were converted.

Oyoo landed his first on the left after Daniel Taabu sprayed the ball beautifully to his path following a quick start to a setpiece.

Ambaka then doubled Kenya’s try tally in superb fashion. Shujaa turned over possession a few yards from their try line before Ambaka picked up the ball and took on a daunting run on the left before thrusting Spain’s Noel Carrion with a strong hand off and racing to dot down under the posts.

Taabu added the twos as Shujaa went to the break with a 12-0 lead.

In the second half, Innocent Simiyu’s charges stretched their lead when Oyoo pinched the ball away from a Spanish player off a short pass and raced down the length of the pitch to cross over for the third try which was converted.

Carrion wiped away the tears of Ambaka’s strong hand off with a try of his own late on as Kenya lost possession cheaply a metre away from the try line.

Shujaa will now face stiffer opposition on Sunday, taking on Argentina and the USA.

