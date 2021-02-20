Olunga, Jepchirchir named most outstanding in 2020 SOYA Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Feb 20 – Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga and World Half Marathon Record holder Peres Jepchirchir were named the most outstanding men and women Sports Personalities during the 2020 SOYA Awards that was marked differently on Saturday in Naivasha.

Special Olympics athlete Onesmus Munyao was named as the most outstanding man living with a disability while Stella Chelang’at was rewarded in the corresponding women category.

Boxer cum lawyer Shadrack Wambui took the Community Hero Award for his work in empowering upcoming boxers from various slum areas in Kayole, Mathare, Kibra and Kawangware among other areas.

The late athletics legendary Ben Jipcho and golf legend Rose Naliaka were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Shadrack Wambui was sworn in as the advocate on the court on 27th of March 2018.

Away from its tradition, this year’s edition was anchored on a day-long symposium that was attended by top athletes including Tokyo Olympics qualifiers boxers Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare as well as Faith Ogallo.

The athletes were taken through various topics by experts like Sports Psychologist Kanyali Ilako who gave the athletes tips on mental health, 2008 Olympic Champion Wilfred Bungei who tackled on how athletes can handle fame and failure, Kenya Rugby Union Director Wangui Kibe who did a presentation on how athletes can handle success, Sarah Shibutse on effects of doping, Charles Gacheru on branding and Elias Makori on media.

The symposium that was graced by SOYA founder Paul Tergat, was attended by legendries among them retired Paralympian Henry Wanyoike, 3000m world record holder Daniel Komen and former World Half Marathon Record Holder, Lornah Kiplagat.

During the appreciation gala dinner; some sports personalities were appreciated in specific categories that the panel of judges came up with due to the COVID-19 pandemic that saw most sports events either postponed or cancelled in 2020.

Walker Dominic Ndigiti was rewarded as the most innovative athlete, Wanyoike took the resilience award for people living with a disability, Komen took the resilience men while Videlis Njoki who is deaf benefited from SOYA’s Corporate Social Responsibility.