Kabras Sugar players celebrate after winning the Sisimka Cup played at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kabras Sugar beat Harlequin in season warm up Sisimka Cup

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Kabras Sugar landed five tries, two of which were converted as the men from Kakamega beat Kenya Harlequin 29-10 in the season warm up Sisimka Charity Cup staged at the Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jone Kubu was Kabras’ man of the match, landing one try and converting two others as Kabras picked up the victory in the first competitive rugby match in the country since last year March when the sporting world ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Kabras Sugar’s Jone Kubu charges away from Kenya Harlequins defence during the Sisimka Cup played at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Quins went ahead early in the match when Evin Asena drilled home a penalty, but Kabras rallied back with Kubu going over the chalk to grab the lead for his side.

Hillary Odhiambo then went over for The Rainmakers with Kubu converting the try as Kabras went to the break with a 12-3 lead.

Upon resumption, Derrick Ashiundu landed another try with Kubu adding the twos before Brian Juma stretched the lead further to 24-3. Quins’ charge was slowed down when Lyle Asiligwa was sent to the sin bin while Leroy Kamau was shown red.

  • Kabras Sugar’s Johnstone Mawe is tackled by Kenya Harlequins’ Edward Shitanda during the Sisimka Cup played at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 20, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Despite a two man disadvantage, Quins managed to get their first try of the game through Dennis Muhanji while Asena converted, but all hopes of a comeback were thwarted with George Nyambua going over for Kabras as they led 29-10.

The two teams used the match as a preparatory game for the Kenya Cup which resumes next weekend after an 11-month stoppage. Twelve teams will be involved.

Kenya Cup opening fixtures

Kabras Sugar v MMUST

KCB v Strathmore Leos

Menengai Oilers v Kenya Harlequin

Nakuru v Blak Blad

  Pingback: Kabras Sugar beat Harlequin in season warm up Sisimka Cup – Mchipuko

