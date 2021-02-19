Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh 1.5 million to Yala sub county hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – “I get treated in this facility because I believe in the capability of the staff here and the good work they do. Mozzart is a sports-oriented gaming company and they have found it fitting to save lives in the communities. On this CSR initiative, you have scored a great goal.” – Hon Dismas Odhiambo, the Siaya County Executive for Health

Leading gaming company Mozzart on Thursday 18 February donated medical equipment worth Ksh 1.5 Million to the Yala Sub County Hospital.

The donated equipment included hospital beds, bed side lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters and infant incubators.

At hand to officially receive the equipment was Hon Dismas Odhiambo, the Siaya County Executive for Health who thanked Mozzart for the kind gesture.

“We are happy to receive but I want to thank Mozzart for taking the bold step to be the givers. Every equipment given to this hospital shall be put to good use to improve service delivery so that every patient that comes in here leaves as a better person.”

“I get treated in this facility because I believe in the capability of the staff here and the good work they do. Mozzart is a sports-oriented gaming company and they have found it fitting to save lives in the communities. On this CSR initiative, you have scored a good goal.” He added.

Cyprian Aluda, the Mozzart CSR representative reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting communities across the country.

“We are very happy to be in Yala to give this donation of medical equipment as part of our CSR programme known as SUPPORTING OUR HEALTHCARE FACILITIES. We have done this across the country from November last year and we are not about to stop as more hospitals have been aligned to receive more donations in the coming weeks” he said,

“Our hope is the equipment will benefit the people of Yala sub county and Siaya county at large. We have spent over 50 million in CSR activities and we are very happy to make a difference in the community.” He added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Between November 2020 and now, nineteen different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart. The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Center, Mukuru Health Center, Dandora 2 Health Center, Kakamega Referral Hospital, Waithaka Health Center, Vihiga County Referral Hospital and now the Yala Sub County Hospital. More hospitals around the country are lined up to benefit in coming weeks.

Mozzart will also commission their third borehole on Friday 19th February in Bomet under the 100 WATER WELLS FOR OUR COMMUNITIES programme.