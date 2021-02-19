Cassa Mbungo has last laugh against former employers AFC Leopards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – Andre Cassa Mbungo had the last laugh on Friday evening as Bandari FC beat AFC Leopards 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation premier League clash at the Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa.

A first half brace from William Wadri was the catalyst Mbungo’s Bandari needed and despite Marvin Nabwire’s strike, the home side managed to hold on to the lead and hand Patrick Aussems his first taste of defeat at the helm of Ingwe.

Wadri broke the deadlock after three minutes with a neat finish before doubling his tally 10 minutes later when he tapped into the net after dancing past the keeper.

AFC drew level in the 22nd minute when Nabwire finished off a corner from Austine Ochieng. Nabwire had a chance to make it two with a shot at goal which was saved by Justin Ndikumana in the Bandari goal.

However, Leopards could not get back into level terms despite piling in the pressure.

Meanwhile in Kericho, Ulinzi Stars beat Sofapaka 2-0 with second half goals from Omar Boraafya and Oscar Wamalwa.

Boraafya broke the deadlock after 49 minutes when he tapped home from a Daniel Waweru cross before Wamalwa converted a penalty four minutes later.

Sofapaka will have a shot at revenge against the soldiers as the two have been pooled together in the FKF Betway Cup.

The clash pitting the two Premier League sides will be the highlight of the round of 32 with AFC Leopards taking on Posta Rangers in another top flight-paired clash.

Tusker FC, winners of the title in 2016 when they beat Ulinzi Stars in the final will have another easy outing as they have been paired against Nyeri Regional League side Marafiki FC. They thrashed Division Two side Mihuu United 9-0 in the round of 64.

Gor Mahia who have not played their first round match against Congo Boys have been paired with Eldoret’s Cambridge University if they beat the Mombasa based club.

FKF Cup Full Draw

Fortune Sacco vs Nairobi City Stars, Congo Boys / Gor Mahia vs CUSCO, Marafiki vs Tusker, Sofapaka vs Ulinzi Stars, AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers, Malindi Progressive vs Luanda Villa, Bandari vs Dimba Patriots, Bungoma Superstars vs Nation FC, KCB vs Transfoc, Kariobangi Sharks vs Tandaza, Kajiado North vs Sigalagala TTI, Equity vs Keroka TTI, Twomoc vs Vegpro, Bidco United vs Twyford, Egerton vs Administration Police, Mara Sugar vs NYSA.