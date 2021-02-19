Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Morans power forward Ariel Okall in action during the opening match at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cameroon on February 19, 2021. PHOTO/FIBA

Basketball

Battling Morans come short against Senegal in chase for Afrobasket ticket

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 – The Kenya Morans lost a 31-27 halftime lead as they went down 69-51 to African giants Senegal in their opening match of the second round of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Yaounde, Cameroon on Friday.

It was an improved performance by the Morans under coach Liz Mills as they lost 92-54 during the first leg of the qualifiers in Rwanda last year.

  • Kenya Morans players line up before their opening match at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cameroon on February 19, 2021. PHOTO/FIBA

The Morans had gone toe to toe with the Senegalese, outscoring them 13-6 in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold on to the job till the final minute.

Preston Bungei top scored for the Morans, contributing to 11 points and also had six rebounds and two assists. Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota had nine points for the Morans while Tyler Ongwae and Calentine Nyakinda had six each.

  • Kenya Morans guard Tyler Ongwae in action during the opening match at the FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers in Cameroon on February 19, 2021. PHOTO/FIBA

They trailed marginally, 21-18 after the first quarter before skipping into the lead at half time. However, they lost steam in the subsequent quarters going down 25-10 and 17-10 to lose the tie.

Cheikh Bamba Diallo and Ibrahim Faye were Senegal’s toast men as they each bagged 19 points

The Morans will next play Angola on Saturday night before taking on Mozambique. They will need to win just one more match to give themselves a chance of qualification to the final tournament in Kigali later in the year.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved