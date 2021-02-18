Bengi out to continue with consistency in KCB Nakuru rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 – Premier Class driver Eric Bengi says consistency will be key in his quest for podium positions this year.

Bengi, is seeded second on KCB Nakuru Rally, which will start and end in Soysambu this Saturday.

The Menengai Lemon Racing driver was one of the few competitors who took advantage of the KCB Autocross 2 event at Kasarani to test his ex-Tejveer Rai Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10.

“The conditions at Kasarani racetrack were very wet in the morning and this is exactly what we expect on Saturday. We decided to take an outing in Autocross in our third test to feel the car and get back into the rhythm.

“It’s been a long year without any activity, so it will be great to be in Nakuru for the event. We are planning to do the entire season, so we want to be consistent in our drive through and through.”

Bengi, a former Group N and 2WD Champion, will be navigated by Peter Mutuma. This will be his second drive in the Evolution 10 after he first rallied with it in Nyahururu last year.

Bengi is generally happy with his performance at the second round in Nyahururu last year after which Covid restrictions culminated into cancellation of all pending events

“The car was reliable in Nyahururu and we enjoyed good pace. We hope the same happens this weekend,” he said, adding: “In this case, I’m happy with my driving and the speed.I just need to bring a little bit more consistency to the times and the good results will come.”

KCB NAKURU RALLY SEEDED ENTRY LIST

1 Karan Patel /Tauseef Khan (Ford Fiesta)

2 Eric Bengi/Peter Mutuma (Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2

3 Tejveer Rai/Gareth Dawe (Volkswagen Polo)

4 Ian Duncan /Anthony Nielsen

( Nissan Patrol)

5 Carl Tundo /Tim Jessop (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

6 Onkar Rai/Drew Sturrock (Volkswagen Polo)

7 Baldev Chager/Ravi Soni (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

8 Jasmeet Chana/Ravi Chana (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

9 Issa Amwari/Job Njiru (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

10 Paras Pandya /Falgun Bhojak (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

11 Rajiv Ruparelia /Enoch Olinga F

UG (Volkswagen Polo/Proto ) Rajiv Ruparelia Rally Team

12 Nikhil Sachania/Deep Patel (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

13 Piero Canobbio/Kigondu Kareithi ( Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

14 Edward Maina/John Ngugj (Subaru Impreza)

15 Aakif Virani/Azhar Bhatti (Subaru Impreza)

16 Hussein Malik/Linet Ayuko (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

17 Ghalib Hajee/Sinder Suddle (Mitsubishi Evolution 10)

18 Evans Kavisi/Absolom Aswani (Subaru Impreza)

19 Daren Miranda /Wayne Fernandes (Subaru Impreza)