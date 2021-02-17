Pressure is for beers and tyres, says new AFC Leopards coach Aussems

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – New AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems says he is under no pressure as he prepares to begin his tenure as Ingwe’s head coach with this weekend’s clash away to Bandari FC in Mombasa.

The Belgian, formerly with Simba SC took over at the club at the beginning of last week. Antony Kimani had been holding forte since the departure of Tomas Trucha who left after the first game of the season.

“Pressure is only for beers and tyres not for football. It’s the best job in the world. There is no pressure, we play football to enjoy,” the tactician stated.

He adds; “I came in after the team has already played some matches in the league and it’s different because I don’t have time to prepare. But to be under pressure, no. They have made a good start to the season and I am not here to change everything. I am here to bring my experience and help the team reach the next level.” AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems talks to goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo and assistant coach Tom Juma during a past training session. PHOTO/AFC Leopards

Aussems comes in with Leopards fourth in the standings with 19 points after nine matches, seven less of leaders Tusker FC who have played two more matches.

The tactician believes they have time to continue in the good path and believes the players will offer him maximum support as he takes on the challenge of leading one of the oldest clubs in the country.

“If we can fight for the title this year then well and good but to say that we will be champions right now ,we can’t say that but I am sure in two or three years AFC Leopards will become the best team in Kenya,” the tactician further states.

He says he is pleased with the attitude the players have shown in training and though he knows it will take time to implement his philosophy, the team will come out good. AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems during a past training session. PHOTO/AFC Leopards

“I just came a few days ago but the guys are very focused and concentrated in making a god job. We have lots of work to do especially tactically because there are weaknesses there but everyday they are working hard,”

“They have the skills technically and physically but we need to do more. I have my own philosophy and I love a team that plays beautiful football and managing the tempo of the game well,” further stated the immediate former Black Leopards tactician.

Aussems first match in charge will be an away trip in Mombasa against Cassa Mbungo, AFC Leopards’ former head coach.