Football

Capital FM whip Royal Media to clinch inaugural La Liga Media Tournament  

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Capital FM Football team clinched the inaugural La Liga media tournament, following their dramatic 4-3 victory on post-match penalties over Royal Media Services at the one-day tournament played at the Goan Institute.

The Best Mix of Music team will now choose a children football project that will benefit from a donation of training material and LaLiga balls thanks to MBet.

It was an intense final that saw the match to end in a barren draw, forcing the tie to go into post-match penalties that rolled over to nine kicks.

“This was a good start for us especially coming from a long time without play, all the teams were good and you can tell by the number of goals scored in the tournament. This win will now give us morale to train hard ahead of the tournaments lined up,” Capital FM skipper Lassie Atrash said after the win.

Capital FM finished second in their Group A with seven points same as Nation Media Group who topped the Pool thanks to a superior goal difference.

The two-time Road To Anfield Champions started their campaign with a 2-0 victory over CGTN, then whipped Homeboyz 2-0 before rounding up their group with a goalless draw against Nation Media Group.

In the Semi-final, Capital edged out Goal.com 2-1 courtesy of Atrash’s and Kristian Malumbe’s goals.

