AFCON U20: Uganda beats Mozambique to go top of Group A

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, Feb 15 – The Hippos of Uganda beat Mozambique 2-0 at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott on Monday afternoon to top Group A of the Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Mauritania 2021.

Second half goals from Derrick Kakooza and Steven Sserwadda were enough for the CECAFA champions to start their campaign with victory. The Hippos broke the deadlock 10 minutes into second half courtesy of Kakooza’s penalty before Sserwadda won it with a stupendous strike three minutes from time.

The East Africans dominated proceedings at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott, forcing their fellow debutants to defend deep.

Following a cagey start to the game the Ugandans came close to scoring in the 20th minute when Kakooza headed an inviting cross over the Mozambican goal.

The Hippos continued to pile pressure on Mozambique who looked shaky at the back. Skipper Gavin Kizito drilled a low cross midway through the first period but Kakooza failed to connect.

Mozambique who were playing for the first time at the tournament had their first real effort just before half-time when Pablo Beque’s cross landed at the back post before Uganda cleared the danger.

The Ugandans were awarded a penalty ten minutes after the restart when Kakooza headed an in-swinging effort across goal which substitute Aylton handled inside the area.

The striker stepped up to neatly dispatch the resultant penalty sending the keeper the wrong and handed his team a deserved lead. Kakooza came close to completing a brace after 72 minutes but his low effort missed the target.

The Hippos put the game to bed three minutes from time through substitute Sserwadda’s half volley.

The marauding Najib Yiga sent in a well placed cross which Kakooza controlled inside the box before setting up Sserwadda to hammer underneath the bar and into the net.

The victory sends Uganda to the summit of the Group A level on points with Cameroon, who beat Mauritania 1-0 on Sunday but with a better goal difference.

–By CAF Online