Strathmore Leos, MMUST earn Kenya Cup promotion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Strathmore Leos Rugby team earned promotion back to the Kenya Cup after coming three points down to see off Northern Suburbs 23-6 in a Championship semi-final played on Saturday in Madaraka.

Also promoted is the Masinde Muliro University of Science (MMUST)and Technology, who will be making their debut in the Kenya Cup.

MMUST stunned former Kenya Cup side Mean Machine 21-12 in a match that the University of Nairobi side were favorites.

Strathmore will now face KCB Rugby Club while MMUST will lock horns with Kabras Sugar when the 2021 Kenya Cup season will kick-off February 27.

Strathmore Leos are making a comeback to the Kenya Cup after being relegated in the 2017/2018 season. Strathmore Leos’ Barnabas Owuor in action against Surburbs. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Suburbs earned their points through two penalties that were converted by Tony Fidels while for Leos, they dotted down two tries through Arnold Muita and Philomon Olang’ and converted three penalties thanks to Andrew Matoka who booted twice and Arnold Muita.