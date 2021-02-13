Connect with us

Odibets to reward over 2000 clients on Valentine’s Day

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Valentine’s Day is a special date for couples in love to be celebrated and rewarded with romantic dinners and thoughtful gifts.

However, this year’s Valentine’s Day could be a different one for betting firm Odibets’ customers after it unveiled a new competition to reward its customers on Valentine’s Day.

Dubbed ‘Mapenzi ni 50-50’, Odibets will double up its clients’ deposit with lucky winners getting up to Sh5000.

To participate customers will be required to register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Sh50 on a single or multi bet.

They will then automatically enter into a daily draw and stand a chance to win Sh5000 in an hourly draw that will run for 24 hours on Valentine’s Day.

The promotion that will run for the whole day beginning Sunday midnight will see over 2000 customers become lucky winners.

Odibets Country marketing manager, Aggrey Sayi said the promotion targets clients who stake as low as Sh50 stake.

Apart from your Sh50 stake being doubled, one also earns an entry into an hourly draw that will see winners of Sh5000 picked randomly,’ he said.

Sayi also urged the company’s loyal customers to take advantage of the promotion, make it fun and win.

He said the promotion aims to give back to the firm’s loyal customers who have been with them through thick and thin.

“We have launched this promo to show and share love with our loyal customers and we urge them to participate,” said Sayi.

