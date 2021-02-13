Connect with us

World Champion Hellen Obiri of KDF receiving a button from Mathew Kipsang in Mixed Relay. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Obiri, Cheruiyot lead Kenya’s Team for Africa Cross Country Championships

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – World Champions Hellen Obiri and Timothy Cheruiyot will spearhead Kenya’s team that will do duty at the Africa Cross Country Championship slated for March 7 in Lome, Togo.

The race was postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many countries to go back to the drawing board.

Obiri and Cheruiyot will compete in the Universal Relay and they will be joined by Abel Kipsang, Jarinter Mawia, Lydia Jeruto and Newton Kipkirui.

  • Kibiwott Kandie leads Geoffrey Kamworor in the men’s 10km Senior during National Championships. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Rodgers Kwemoi won the men’s senior 10km race. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

In the Senior men’s 10km team, it will be led by World Half Marathon record holder, Kandie Kibiwott who will be joined by Rogers Kwemoi, who won the National Championships, Edwin Bett, Nicholas Kimeli, Phenus Kipleting and Daniel Mateiko.

The women’s Senior 10km team, will be headlined by World Marathon champion Ruth Chepng’etich, 2015 Steeplechase World Champion Hyvin Kiyeng, Sheila Chelangat, Daisy Cherotich, Ruth, Agnes Chebet and Everlyne Chichir.

Kenya dominated the last championship in 2018 held in Algeria where Alfred Barkach won the men’s senior title, Celiphine Chepsol took the women’s senior title and dominated both the men’s and women’s team. Kenya only lost the Mixed Relay that was taken by rivals Ethiopia.

  • Sheila Chelagat leads in 10km senior women. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
  • Sheila Chelagat celebrates winning 10km senior women, Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

 

Team

Senior men’s 10km: Rogers Kwemoi (Central Rift), Kibiwott Kandie (KDF), Edwin Bett (South Rift), Nicholas Kimeli (Central Rift),Phenus Kipleting (Individual), Daniel Mateiko (individual)

Senior women’s 10km: Sheila Chelangat (Police), Daisy Cherotich ( Central Rift),Ruth Chepngétich, Agnes Chebet (Central Rift), Everlyne Chichir (Nyanza North), Hyvin Kiyeng (Police)

Men’s Under-20 8km: Gideon Rono (Central Rift), Benson Kiplangat (Coast), Emmanuel Maru (Individual) Fredrick Domongole (North Rift), Reuben Mosin (North Eastern), Etiang Kamar (North Eastern),

Women’s Under-20 6km: Purity Chepkirui (South Rift), Jackline Jepkoech (Central Rift), Feliciana Kanda (North Rift), Grace Loibach (Western), Esther Wambiu (Central), Zena Jeptoo (Central Rift)

Boys’ Under-18 6km: Ismael Kirui (Central Rift), Lobeki Erigon (Central), Charles Rotich (North Rift), Matthew Kipkoech (South Rift), Dennis Kipkirui (Nairobi), Timothy Kiptoo (Western)

Girls’ Under-18 5km: -Mercy Chepkemoi (South Rift), Marion Jepngétich (Central Rift), Jane Ghati (Nyanza South ), Iscar Chelangat (South Rift), Judy Kemunto (South Rift), Sheila Chepkirui (South Rift)

Universal Relay: Abel Kipsang, Timothy Cheruiyot, Jarinter Mawia, Lydia Jeruto, Newton Kipkirui, Hellen Obiri

Officials:

Answath Maragara (Team manager), James Ole Seuri (assistant team manager), Ruth Keter (Chaperone), Georgina Nyambura (assistant chaperone), Francis Kamau (MFae) head coach, Patrick Ivuti (assistant head coach), Isaac Kirwa (Assistant head coach).

