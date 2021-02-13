Mozzart donates equipment worth Ksh3 million to Vihiga County referral hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VIHIGA, Kenya, Feb 13 – “As a county we are trying to equip all health facilities under our jurisdiction, but we are underfunded and therefore it is not easy. That is why we must appreciate Mozzart for equipping our main hospital.” – Vihiga County Governor, Hon Wilberforce Ottichilo said.

Leading gaming company Mozzart on Friday 12 February donated medical equipment worth Ksh 3 Million to the Vihiga County Referral Hospital.

The donated equipment included hospital beds, bed side lockers, maternity delivery beds, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, oxygen flow meters and infant incubators.

At hand to officially receive the equipment was Vihiga County Governor Hon Wilberforce Ottichilo who thanked Mozzart for the kind gesture. He was flanked by the Deputy Governor Hon Dr Patrick Lumumba Saisi, other dignitaries and hospital staff.

“We are very grateful to Mozzart and want to assure them that this equipment will be put to good use. I also want to request the management of this facility to ensure that some of the equipment is redistributed to other local health centers within the county which are in dire need,” Hon Wilberforce Ottichilo said,

“Our health centers still need more support and we have officially requested Mozzart for further support. Other partners who can help us improve service delivery are also welcome. As a county we are trying to equip all health facilities under our jurisdiction but we are underfunded and therefore it is not easy. That is why we must appreciate Mozzart for equipping our main hospital,” he added.

“Apart from donating medical equipment to various hospitals around the country, Mozzart has also been digging boreholes in several areas and that is a great thing they are doing for the community. Water is a very important thing especially in the fight against Covid-19 and we are hoping to benefit from their programme soon.” He added.

Mozzart Country Manager Sasa Krneta thanked the Governor and people of Vihiga for the warm welcome and emphasized the company’s commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans by supporting community projects.

“On behalf of Mozzart, I would like to thank you all for the warm welcome we have received in the great County of Vihiga. We are very delighted to be here to support the Vihiga County Referral Hospital with this vital medical equipment,” he said.

“Healthcare is very close to our heart as an organization and we have spent over Ksh 50 million in various CSR activities since Covid-19 struck mid last year and most of these has gone into supporting hospitals around the country,”

“We have provided clean drinking water to communities in Homa Bay and Kakamega by digging boreholes under our “100 WELLS FOR OUR COMMUNITIES” and all the CSR programmes really show our commitment to improving the livelihoods of Kenyans,”

“We are happy to support Vihiga County Referral Hospital today and ask you to use this equipment to improve service delivery to the people of this great County. We are a listening organization and our doors are always open. We promise to support more community initiatives in this county and Kenya at large.” He added.

Between November 2020 and now, eighteen different hospitals have received essential medical equipment courtesy of Mozzart.

The facilities include Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Pumwani Maternity Hospital, Ngara Health Centre, Chemolingot Sub County Hospital, Mathare North Health Centre, Kahawa West Health Centre, Kayole 1 Health Centre, Kayole 2 Sub County Hospital, Nyamache Sub-County Referral Hospital, Rachuonyo County Hospital, Dandora 1 Health Center, Mukuru Health Center, Dandora 2 Health Center, Kakamega Referral Hospital, Waithaka Health Center and now the Vihiga County Referral Hospital. More hospitals around the country are lined up to benefit in coming weeks.