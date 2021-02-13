Chager among 48 entered for Sunday’s Autocross 2 Race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Kenya rally champion Baldev Chager is among 48 drivers enlisted for the second round of the KCB National Autocross Championship which gets underway at Kasarani’s World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally racetrack on Sunday.
Chager, who led the 2020 Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) log prior to COVID-19 restrictions, has been listed in the Open Class category alongside series leader Kirit Rajput, Asad Khan “Kalulu”, Hamza Anwar and lady motocross star Maxime Wahome.
Anish Chouhan has also signed up for the Open Class which will no doubt be the race attraction tomorrow.
Chager is using the circuit race to gear up for the season-opening KCB Nakuru Rally which will start and end at the expansive Soysambu ranch on February 20.
Chager, who is a member of the three-car Kabras Sugar Racing outfit, also disclosed his KNRC preparations: “The cars (Kabras) have been ready for a while now and we are planning a test session this weekend to get back in the driving seat and to shake down the cars. So we are just eager to get behind the wheel and see how rusty we may have become over the COVID period. I am sure a few kms and we should be ready to go.”
The first round of the KCB Bank sponsored Autocross series at The Waterfront Karen attracted a bumper entry of 42.
Tomorrow’s race will feature 48 drivers all eager to race after the long Covid layoff last season.
Also, in the Autocross mix is KNRC Premier Class driver Eric Bengi who participated in the opening round at The Waterfront Karen last month.
Bengi has been entered in 4WD Turbo Class alongside defending champion Sahib Omar of Ray Racing.
KCB Autocross 2 Entry List
1 KIANA RAJPUT–PEEWEE
2 KARAMVEER SINGH-BAMBINO
3 YUVRAJ RAJPUT -BAMBINO
4 GURRAJ SINGH-QUAD
5 WAYNE FERNANDES-QUAD
6-RAJVEER THETHY-2WD NT CAR
7 SAMEER NANJI-2WD NT CAR
8 SAFINA KHAN-2WD NT CAR
9 AHIL ADIL KHAN-2WD NT CAR
10 SAM KARANGATHA-2WD NT CAR
10 QAHIR RAHIM-2WD NT BUGGY
11 PARAMVEER S. MALLE-2WD NT BUGGY
12 NEEL GOHIL-2WD NT BUGGY
13 BRANDON NGANGA-2WD NT BUGGY
14 ABDUL REZAK REHAN-2WD NT BUGGY
15 ANKUSH MANOJ SHAH-2WD NT BUGGY
16 ZAMEER VERJEE-2WD NT BUGGY
17 SHAJAD KHAN-2WD NT BUGGY
19 IAN DUNCAN-2WD T BUGGY
20 LOVEJYOT SINGH -2WD T BUGGY
21 SHAZ ESMAIL-2WD T BUGGY
22 PRABHJEET SINGH SAGOO-2WD T BUGGY
23 AZAAD MANJI-2WD T BUGGY
24 ZUBER MANJI-2WD T BUGGY
25 KUNAL PATEL BIMAL-2WD T BUGGY
26 NISHA PANDYA-2WD T BUGGY
27 NOOR REHMAN-2WD T BUGGY
28 DEEPAL SHAH-2WD T BUGGY
29 GURASHISH SINGH-2WD T BUGGY
30 KUNAL PATEL-2WD T BUGGY
31 SUHEIL HANIF-2WD T BUGGY
32 AAKIF VIRANI-4WD T
33 SALIM DODI-4WD T
34 JUNAID SHAH-4WD T
35 EUGENE KARIUKI-4WD T
36 JOHN NGUGI 4WD T
37 MCRAE KIMATHI-4WD T
38 MURAGE WAIGWA-4WD T
39 ERIC BENGI-4WD T
40 LOVEJYOT SINGH-4WD T
41 SAHIB OMAR-4WD T
42 KIRIT RAJPUT-OPEN CLASS
43 REHAN SHAH-OPEN CLASS
44 ASAD KHAN-OPEN CLASS
45 MAXINE WAHOME-OPEN CLASS
46 ANISH CHOUHAN-OPEN CLASS
47 BALDEV CHAGGER-OPEN CLASS
48 HAMZA ANWAR-OPEN CLASS