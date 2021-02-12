Southampton end woeful run to reach FA Cup quarters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom, Feb 11 – Southampton put their miserable Premier League form behind them to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 win at Wolves on Thursday.

Goals from Danny Ings four minutes into the second-half and Stuart Armstrong in stoppage time offered some relief for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men after four consecutive league defeats, including a 9-0 thrashing by Manchester United.

Hasenhuttl was rewarded for naming a stronger side than Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who made six changes.

Ings had fortune on his side to open the scoring when he broke through and, although his shot was saved by John Ruddy, it came back to hit the England striker and roll in.

Armstrong sealed the game when he curled in after Ruddy made a mess of Leander Dendoncker’s back pass.

Chelsea or Barnsley will complete the quarter-final line up later when they meet at Oakwell.

Southampton’s reward is a south coast derby against Bournemouth in the last eight.

Everton will host Premier League leaders Manchester City, while Leicester entertain Manchester United.

Sheffield United will travel to the winners of the Chelsea and Barnsley tie.

Quarter-final draw

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester v Manchester United

Chelsea v Sheffield United

Ties to be played the weekend of March 20/21