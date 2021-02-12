Connect with us

Sabrina have a taste of Super-G in World skiing, turns fucus on Downhill event

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – After taking part in the prestigious Alpine skiing World Championships that just concluded in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Kenyan Sabrina Simader will be now turning her attention to the Women’s Downhill skiing scheduled for Saturday in the same country.

However, her participation will depend on whether she will have recovered in time after competing in the Women Super-G where she was disqualified, but this is after she had competed and finished on Thursday with a +8.36.

The event started on Day Three after being cancelled due to foggy and snowy weather conditions on the first two days.

The weather was perfect for the races on Thursday where 22 nations took part in the opening race, that was dominated by Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami who finished in 1:25.51. She is a 5-time world championships medalist but this is her first gold medal.

Corinne Suter made it a Swiss one-two in the rescheduled race, 0.34 of a second slower while the 2019 champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States took bronze.

The race was held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At only 22 years old, she has competed in numerous events and excelled. She was the sole flagbearer in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in 2018 and before that the Youth Winter Olympics, Lillehammer 2016 where she finished top 25 in all her events.

She was first placed at the Slovenia Super-G championships in 2019 and took first place at the International African World Championships in 2019.

Kenya has participated in Winter sports before, although in cross-country skiing. Phillip Boit managed to fly the Kenyan flag in three winter Olympic Games, Nagano 1998, Salt Lake City 2002and Turin 2006.

He continues to mentor younger athletes and was the Chef-De-Mission of Pyengchang 2018 which Sabrina participated in.

In this article:
