Rupia dedicates his player of the month award to his wife as Valentines gift

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has dedicated his December Football Kenya Federation BetKing Premier League award to his wife as a Valentine’s Day gift.

The striker bagged the award after a well worked December performance which saw him score six goals in four matches for Ingwe, to stand out as the league’s best player then. He has since then gone on to score four more goals to tally 10 in 10 matches.

“I dedicate this award to my wife as a Valentine’s gift,” an elated Rupia said as he received the award at the club’s Gems Cambridge Training ground base on Friday.

To bag the coveted crown which came with not only a trophy but a Sh50,000 cash award, Rupia beat competition from the league’s top scorer Eric Kapaito and KCB shot stopper Joseph Okoth.

Okoth conceded only one goal in five matches, playing a crucial role in aiding KCB maintain an unbeaten start to the season while Kapaito had four goals and two assists for Sharks in the same month. Elvis Rupia receives his FKF Premier League December player of the month award. PHOTO/FKF

“I really feel happy getting this award. It is a good motivation for me to keep working harder and ensure that I get more. This is not the last and definitely I want to win more so that means I continue scoring and performing well for the team,” Rupia said.

He added; “It was a good month for not only myself but the team as well. It was the unity on the pitch and also the valuable contribution brought in by the coaches.”

The striker says he remains focused on his personal targets as well as team targets which is to ensure they win a title this season.

“I have the goals that I set out at the beginning of the season and so far so good. I want to keep working to achieve them and for the team as well, I want to help the club win something this season. We need to work hard to clinch the league title. It does not come easy,” he added.