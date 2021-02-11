Capital FM draw Homeboyz Radio, Nation Media in La Liga tourney

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Two-time Road To Anfield Champions Capital FM Football Club will be in action this weekend when they take part in the La Liga Media tournament to be played on Sunday at the Goan Institute.

Capital FM, the specialists of the 7-aside football tournament have been Pooled in a tricky Group A where they will face CGTN, Nation Media and Homeboyz Radio.

Group B is led by Radio Africa Group, Royal Media Services, Standard Group and Goal.com.

The winner of the tournament will choose a children football project that will benefit from a donation of training material and LaLiga balls thanks to MBet.

La Liga organized the tourney in celebration of its 90th season with the event scheduled to start with a brief presentation about LaLiga’s evolution, the best in 90 seasons of LaLiga, LaLiga today, records, stats and fun facts. Beatriz García, who is the Delegate La Liga – Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia

International Development, during the draw.

The Top two teams in each pool will progress to the semi-final and for the Best Mix of Music, they are familiar with the teams they are drawn with, having disciplined Nation Media Group and demolished Homeboyz Radio in the past tournaments. It is only CGTN that the 2016 Standard Chartered World Trophy champions have not met.

Speaking after the draw, Capital FM Captain Lassie Atrash welcomed the tournament, noting that it has come at the right time especially now that sports is slowly coming back after being heavily affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“This will be a good chance for us to gauge our fitness especially after being out for so long without playing a tournament due to the coronavirus that interrupted the sports calendar. We have been drawn in a tricky Pool but the good thing is that we have faced Homeboyz and Nation Media before, its only CGTN that we have not played before, but that does not mean complacency, we will treat the tournament with the seriousness it deserves,” Atrash noted.

Capital FM has already played one friendly that took place in December where they smashed #KOTAllStars 9-4 in a build-up match and the side will be banking on that super form in Sunday’s tourney.