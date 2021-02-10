Ugandans to oversee Gor, NAPSA Confederation playoff tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Ahead of Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup playoff first leg, the continental football governing body has selected Ugandan officials to oversee the match pitting hosts Gor Mahia and visitors NAPSA Stars from Zambia.

William Oloya will be the main man at the center and will be assisted by his compatriots Lee Okello as the First Assistant Referee, Issa Masembe the Second Assistant Referee and Chelanget Ali Sabila as the Fourth Official.

Rwandese Alexis Redamptus Nshimiyimana will serve as the Match Commissioner while Wycliffe Makanga, who doubles up as the Harambee Stars’ Team Doctor, will serve as the COVID-19 Officer as required in the CAF rules.

NAPSA Stars, the new home team for ex-Gor Mahia stopper David ‘Calabar’ Owino, are set to arrive in the country on Wednesday ahead of the match set to be played on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor, the record 18-time Kenyan Premier League Champions, were relegated to the CAF Confederation Cup playoff after crashing 8-1 to Algerian champions CR Belouizdad in the first round.