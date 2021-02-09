Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) expert at the site of the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people

Basketball

Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was likely disoriented: investigator

Published

WASHINGTON, United States, Feb 9The pilot flying the helicopter that crashed last year killing NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and six other passengers likely became disoriented after flying into clouds, investigators said Tuesday.

The pilot of the chartered Island Express helicopter likely suffered “spatial disorientation,” Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), said at a public hearing into the crash.

Shortly before the crash, the pilot said he was climbing to 4,000 feet but the helicopter was actually in a left turn and descending rapidly, the NTSB said.

“This maneuver is consistent with the pilot experiencing spatial disorientation in limited visibility conditions,” Sumwalt said. “He would incorrectly perceive that the helicopter was climbing when it was descending.”

Bryant, 41, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six other passengers when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter slammed into a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved