Izmir speed merchants back as KCB Autocross heads to Kasarani’s WRC Safari track

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 09 – After skipping the season-opener at The Karen Waterfront last month, Izmir Racing drivers are back for the second round of the KCB Kenya National Autocross Championship.

The event will take place at Kasarani’s WRC Safari Rally track on Sunday, February 14.

The Izmir ‘speed merchants’ will be looking to dust-off a few cobwebs following a long layoff, and indeed, a recent test run.

The twin-track race, organized by Rallye Sports Club (RSC) will extend to the teams a scintillating feel of the WRC Safari Rally Super Special at Kasarani Complex.

Izmir lead driver Shalien Mughal will be looking to ruffle feathers in 2WD Turbo while his elder brother Sahir “Sarry” Mughal and nephew Illyun Mughal will be at it in 2WD Non Turbo and Bambino classes respectively.

Shalien, who is also a former 2WD Turbo Champion, reckons that the boys are excited for their first race since COVID-19 restrictions cut short the Kenya Motorsport season in March 2020.

Shaz Esmail aka Coach in 2WD Turbo Class is the only member from the Izmir stable who raced the first round at The Waterfront. Part of the action at a past Autocross event

Also in Kasarani mix are Decko Racing team drivers headed by round one Open Class Turbo winner Kirit Rajput (Subaru Impreza GC8), Peewee Class girl driver Kiana Rajput (Polaris 150cc), Bambino Class reigning champion Yuvraj Rajput (Magibug 500cc) and quad rider Wayne Fernandes.

Fernandes will be back behind the wheel of a Yamaha Raptor 700 quad. He will renew his rivalry with round one winner Guraj Singh in the eagerly awaited quad showdown.

Fernandes said: “The team is all geared up; had a practice test session over the weekend which went well. We are now looking forward to the weekend’s race, fingers crossed for a muddy race.”

The 4WD Class will feature leader Lovejyot Singh, KNRC Premier Class driver Eric Bengi and defending champion Sahib Omar.

Meanwhile, officials have put in place necessary measures to comply with Covid-19 sporting protocols. A COVID-19 Compliance Officer will be appointed to ensure that the event runs in compliance with best and safe practices of the pandemic.

The program will commence with a Sight Lap at 07:30 Hrs. Drivers Briefing and posting of the Official Start List will commences after the Sight Lap, at Clerk of the Course’s discretion. Official Heats will start immediately after Drivers Briefing.

Provisional Results will be posited after the last heat. Prize Giving will happen after the confirmation of results.