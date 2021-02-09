England call up Sinckler, Vunipola for Italy Six Nations clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 9 – England have added props Kyle Sinckler and Mako Vunipola to their squad for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

Sinckler missed the 11-6 Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland at the weekend after completing a ban for swearing at a referee while Vunipola has been out since November with an Achilles injury.

Making way to accommodate their return to Eddie Jones’ 28-man championship squad are tighthead Harry Williams and loosehead Tom West.

Jones will welcome the availability of his first-choice props following a dismal display against Scotland in which his pack failed to gain any kind of foothold in the game.

Sinckler is expected to slot straight back into the starting XV but given his two-month absence, Vunipola is more likely destined for a bench role.

England are looking to get back on track quickly after the dismal Scotland defeat

The lacklustre performance was described by former Englad captain Lawrence Dallaglio as “clueless”.

Amid criticism of Jones’ rudimentary game-plan in the Scotland game, the England head coach took responsibility for the flop and promised his players would produce a more dynamic effort against Italy.

“We just felt that we held back a little bit and we weren’t our usual vibrant selves,” Jones said.

“We’re just disappointed we didn’t improve from the French game. We’re always looking to improve. As I said, I take responsibility for the performance.

“Sometimes you don’t give the players exactly the right information and we didn’t play the way we wanted to. We’re on to the Italy game now.

“We’re really making sure that we focus on ourselves this week and get playing the sort of rugby we’d like to play, which is getting on the front foot and keeping the opposition on the back foot.”