My time is out: Anthony Kimani resigns from AFC Leopards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 08 – Antony Kimani has resigned from AFC Leopards, just before new Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems starts work at the club, Capital Sports has learnt.

Kimani had made the decision to resign from the club he had led on interim capacity since the second match of the season before the derby, and informed the players of the decision after the 0-0 draw with Gor Mahia at Kasarani on Sunday.

“He has left the club and informed the players of his decision yesterday after the game. He already has several offers but will only listen and consider them after officially tendering his resignation to the club’s management,” a source close to the club stated.

Kimani has for the past two seasons been holding the team on interim bases after the departure of various coaches including Cassa Mbungo and Tomas Trucha who left after just one game this season.

Speaking to Capital Sport after the derby on Sunday, Kimani says he is happy and proud with his contribution to the club in the time he has been there in acting capacity. Outgoing AFC Leopards head coach Antony Kimani chats with members of the technical bench during the Mashemeji Derby on February 08, at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

“I wish I could have done more but this is a game of football and you have to be grateful for whatever we have had. It has not been perfect but not bad either. I think we have set up a good foundation for the new coach to build on and ensure we can compete at the highest level,” Kimani told Capital Sport.

On Aussems who he already met before the derby and also watched the game from the stands, Kimani was full of admiration for the former Simba SC tactician and believes he can drive the team forward.

“He is a fantastic coach and a great gentleman. His credentials speak for him. He has been in this region and understands East African football and will not be a stranger to this part of the world.” He added.