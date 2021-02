NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 08 – This weekend’s Mashemeji Derby went down at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, with a minimal number of fans allowed in.

The match didn’t provide much spectacle both on and off the pitch, but here is some bit of action from the game that ended in a barren draw.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia remonstrates with first assistant referee MaryAnne Njoroge. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

A section of Gor fans in the stands. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

AFC Leopards defender Clyde Senaji with his stylish hairstyle attempts to block a cross from Nicholas Kipkurui. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

AFC Leopards striker Elvis ‘Machapo’ Rupia was a heavily marked man and Andrew Juma was always on his ankles. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Referee Davis Omweno perhaps had the easiest derbies to officiate. No pressure, just a smile on his face. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

This lonely AFC Leopards fan decided to sip it all in from a distance. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Andrew Juma dripping in sweat and water. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

AFC Leopards fans who made it to the stadium try to push their team on. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya