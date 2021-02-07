Expect a different AFC Leopards, Kamura tells Gor Mahia ahead of derby

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – AFC Leopards skipper Robinson Kamura is confident the team can finally topple Gor Mahia after five years of waiting as they face off in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday afternoon at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Kamura is yet to enjoy derby day victory as the AFC Leopards skipper but he believes the 2021 derby will be different, warning Gor that Ingwe are on their stride and are ready to come out on top.

“It will be different this time round. We are not taking this as a usual game anymore. We want to go into the pitch and give our all. It is three points on offer but the derby is more than that; it is all about bragging rights. We will fight for the three points, fight for the badge and win for our fans,” the skipper stated.

Leopards have lost 10 of their last 11 meetings with their rivals, and a last victory dates back to 2016.

But they come into Sunday’s derby feeling upbeat after three back to back wins and a haul of 18 points off eight matches, while their rivals have flattered to deceive, blowing hot and cold. Captain Robinson Kamura joins his teammates in celebrating a goal in a past match. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

But the captain says they will want to ensure they continue the run even as the bigger dream of fighting for the Kenyan Premier League title takes shape.

“We are taking one game at a time because we have our targets as a team and we keep working on them. We want to take maximum points in every game. AFC Leopards is a big team and we should be fighting for three pints. The derby is an important job for us and we need to go and fight to win,” he further added.

The game will be played behind closed doors for the first time and though Kamura says it will feel different without the 12th man being there to push them, they will battle to get the three points.

“In any part of the world, the derby provides the flavour to the league. It will be different without the fans if you look at the morale they give when in the stands, the noise will definitely be missed but as players, our eyes and focus remain on the three points,” Kamura noted.