AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 07 – Infront of a few fans at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, the Mashemeji Derby pitting eternal rivals Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards ended all square in a dull affair at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Sunday as none of the two sides could find the back of the net.

Only a few selected fans were allowed into the stadium as the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League is currently being played behind closed doors, and the lack of atmosphere in the stands looked to have boiled down into the pitch as the two sides gave an un-inspiring performance.

But for AFC, they will look at the glass as half full as they have put off a losing streak against their rivals, picking a point that will spur their motivation heading into the remainder of the season.

At the end of a very dull opening 45 minutes, it was all square, but Gor had the most of the chances at goal, once keeper Benjamin Ochan making a good save, Lewis Bandi clearing off the line and the third good opportunity being volleyed over the bar by Charles Momanyi.

Skipper Kenneth Muguna had the first go at goal after three minutes, Muguna curling in a freekick from the left but Ochan turning it behind for a corner.

Muguna delivered another of his dangerous set pieces in the eighth minute, this time keeper Ochan punching it into Momanyi’s path. However, the lanky centre back struck the gift over the bar on the volley.

A minute later, Collins Shichenje who had just been yellow carded for a reckless tackle was careless in possession, losing the ball in a dangerous area to Muguna. He however recovered to toe-poke the ball off the midfielder’s path as he strode through on goal. AFC Leopards players prepare to take a freekick during their Mashemeji Derby game against arch rivals Gor Mahia at the Kasarani Stadium on February 07, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Leopards had to wait until the 22nd minute for their first effort at goal and it was a wild shot from Elvis Rupia, striking one wide after being picked up by Austine Odhiambo.

On the other end, Gor had another opportunity when Geoffrey Ochieng’s cross from the left was well controlled by Nicholas Kipkurui, but the forward’s effort on the volley with his weaker left foot was awry.

Bandi then bailed Leopards out on the half hour mark when he cleared the ball off the line after Samwel Onyango’s header from an Ochan-punched ball headed into the net.

Leopards struggled to be creative upfront and the acres of space between the midfield and attack was their biggest undoing as they failed to trouble Gor in transition and lost most of the second balls.

In a bid to spice up things in the second half, AFC tactician Anthony Kimani, in his final match in charge of Leopards hauled off Odhiambo and Marvin Nabwire for Harrison Mwenda and Peter Thiong’o.

Just four minutes after coming on, Mwendwa had a sniff at goal when he took a second bite on the cherry after his initial delivery from a freekick was headed back to his direction, but his shot went wild. AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia dribbles the ball forward under pressure from Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna during their Mashemeji Derby game at the Kasarani Stadium on February 07, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Six minutes later, Shichenje did everything right but have the ball on target. The midfielder used his power and will to weave his way to the edge of the box, but his eventual shot was way over and wide.

That proved to be his last contribution of the game as he was hauled off for Eugene Mukangula while Gor’s Carlos Manuel vaz Pinto responded by bringing in John Macharia for Onyango.

Towards the final 10 minutes of the match, the game livened up with AFC pushing Gor into their own half as they surged forward in numbers to hunt for the game opening goal.

However, their efforts didn’t bear much fruit and the closest they came was via a dipping shot from Mwendwa which looped on top of the net.