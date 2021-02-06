Tusker’s Henry Meja chuffed at maiden Harambee Stars call up as Mulee names team for Egypt, Togo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 06 – Tusker FC youngster Henry Meja says he is excited after earning his first ever call up to the national team after a brilliant start to the season with the brewers where he has netted five goals so far.

The Kakamega High School alumnus was brought in as a second half substitute against Gor Mahia scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory for Tusker and has not looked back since then and grabbed the assist as Robert Matano’s men beat Wazito FC 1-0 on Friday.

“I really feel happy because this is something that I have been working on for a while now and it was my dream to one day don the colors of the national team. I feel privileged to have been called up and now I need to work hard and show that I merit to be there,” Meja told the club’s official website.

The striker who was part of Kenya’s team for the CECAFA Under-20 Championship last year hopes he can have as much of an impact in the seniors as he has had in the juniors.

“This is not an opportunity for me to feel comfortable but rather a challenge to work hard. I want to be consistently present in the national team and slowly cement a place there. I know it is not easy because the competition is tough but I am determined to go all out and do it,” he added.

Meja is not the only senior team debutant called up by head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee in his squad of 28 local based players to start training ahead of the back to back qualifiers against Egypt and Togo next month. Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on November 11, 2020. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

KCB centre half Nahashon Alembi has also earned a maiden call up after impressing in the Bankers’ strong start to the season. Teammate Joseph Okoth has also been handed a call up and so has Ulinzi’s James Saruni who has the most clean sheets in the league.

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Oliver Maloba as well as league top scorer Eric Kapaito and AFC Leopards’ Elvis Rupia have also been called up.

Stars play Egypt, at home, on March 22, 2020, and Togo, away, on March 30, 2020, in the final rounds of the 2022 AFCON Qualifiers.

Harambee Stars provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)