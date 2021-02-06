Machine maul Egerton to inch closer to Kenya Cup return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Mean Machine Rugby Club is one match away from making a comeback to the Kenya Cup, following their huge 37-0 victory over Egerton Wasps in the Championship quarterfinals played at their University of Nairobi Grounds backyard on Saturday.

Machine will now play Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology on Saturday, February 13 in Kakamega for a chance to be promoted to the Kenya Cup.

The second semifinal will feature Strathmore Leos and Northern Suburbs Cubs at Strathmore University. University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine player Dennis Nyongesa breaks from Egerton University’s Wasp. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Grevis Onyino and Lawrence Ndung’u were on the score sheet in the first half as Machine led 19-0 with Festus Shiasi and Trevor Asina scoring twice each from the tee.

Egerton’s half went bad to worse at the stroke of halftime as lock Enos Musakali was shown red for head butting.

Marvin Karungi and Bruce Odhiambo’s tries as well as two three pointers and a conversion saw Machine’s lead go to 37-0.

