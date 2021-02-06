KCB FC edge out Vihiga to cut Tusker’s lead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Kenya Commercial Bank Football Club cut Tusker FC’s lead to one point after edging out Vihiga United 1-0 in a Premier match hosted at Nairobi’s Utalii Sports Grounds on Saturday.

The win saw KCB FC who have a game in hand, remain second on 25 points, one point behind leaders Tusker FC who are leading the log on 26 points.

On the other end, Vihiga United stagnated to ninth in the standing on 9 points.

In the other results, Kariobangi Sharks lost 0-1 to Bandari while 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz whipped Nairobi City 2-0.

KCB Head Coach Zedekiah Otieno made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Ulinzi stars in the last encounter with Brian Wepo and Brian Ochieng’ replacing Baraka Badi and Vincent Wasambo respectively.

Super-sub Simon Mwangi was the hero for KCB, netting the lone goal in the 81st minute.

“We knew it was not going to be an easy game, we knew they were going to defend in numbers but our boys were patient and kept the ball better and we knew we would eventually get a goal before the final whistle,” KCB tactician Otieno said after the match.

The Bankers was forced to make second half changes with Vihiga United holding their ground in a goalless first half.

Otieno made double changes in the 58th minute that saw Vincent Wasambo and Victor Omondi replace Brian Ochieng’ and Derick Otanga respectively. Regan Otieno and Samuel Mwangi replaced Henry Onyango and Simon Munala respectively in the 79th minute.

Vihiga United which gave the team a tough game was not able to cope up with Simon Mwangi’s sharpness and were forced to pay for their switch off concentration with Mwangi capitalizing on the opportunity to hand KCB all the three points.

Speaking after the game, Coach Ziko was impressed with the team performance, hard work and the spirit the whole team put into the match.

Midfielder Michael Mutinda was voted as the Man of the match after putting an exceptional performance for the all game.

KCB will next travel away to play Nzoia Sugar in what coach Ziko thinks will be a tough match to ensure they maintain their good form, but he is convinced the team is ready for every challenge.