Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

KCB FC edge out Vihiga to cut Tusker’s lead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Kenya Commercial Bank Football Club cut Tusker FC’s lead to one point after edging out Vihiga United 1-0 in a Premier match hosted at Nairobi’s Utalii Sports Grounds on Saturday.

The win saw KCB FC who have a game in hand, remain second on 25 points, one point behind leaders Tusker FC who are leading the log on 26 points.  

On the other end, Vihiga United stagnated to ninth in the standing on 9 points.

In the other results, Kariobangi Sharks lost 0-1 to Bandari while 10-man Kakamega Homeboyz whipped Nairobi City 2-0.

KCB Head Coach Zedekiah Otieno made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Ulinzi stars in the last encounter with Brian Wepo and Brian Ochieng’ replacing Baraka Badi and Vincent Wasambo respectively.

Super-sub Simon Mwangi was the hero for KCB, netting the lone goal in the 81st minute.

“We knew it was not going to be an easy game, we knew they were going to defend in numbers but our boys were patient and kept the ball better and we knew we would eventually get a goal before the final whistle,” KCB tactician Otieno said after the  match.

The Bankers was forced to make second half changes with Vihiga United holding their ground in a goalless first half.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Otieno made double changes in the 58th minute that saw Vincent Wasambo and Victor Omondi replace Brian Ochieng’ and Derick Otanga respectively. Regan Otieno and Samuel Mwangi replaced Henry Onyango and Simon Munala respectively in the 79th minute.

Vihiga United which gave the team a tough game was not able to cope up with Simon Mwangi’s sharpness and were forced to pay for their switch off concentration with Mwangi capitalizing on the opportunity to hand KCB all the three points.

Speaking after the game, Coach Ziko was impressed with the team performance, hard work and the spirit the whole team put into the match.

Midfielder Michael Mutinda was voted as the Man of the match after putting an exceptional performance for the all game.

KCB will next travel away to play Nzoia Sugar in what coach Ziko thinks will be a tough match to ensure they maintain their good form, but he is convinced the team is ready for every challenge.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved