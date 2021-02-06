Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Serena Williams beat Danielle Collins to reach the Yara Valley Classic semi-finals

Football

I’m still the best, insists Serena ahead of Australian Open

Published

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb 6 Serena Williams on Friday insisted she was still the player to beat at 39, as she drew inspiration from ageless NFL quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the Australian Open.

Williams’ comments came after her quarter-final win at the Yarra Valley Classic where she looked in ominous form — before pulling out of the tournament with a right shoulder injury.

The tennis icon, who is aiming for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, said her advancing age was inconsequential and said she looked up to athletes like Brady, 43, who on Sunday is seeking his seventh Super Bowl title.

“I feel good. I look at Tom Brady, it’s so inspiring,” she said.

“I think with all the new things, all the new technology, all the new physical treatments, rehab, things that you can do … obviously it prolongs careers for so long.”

Williams, who defeated fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 after a mid-match wobble, was set for a semi-final showdown with world number one Ashleigh Barty Saturday before the injury.

She had looked sharp having worked her way back from an Achilles injury suffered at last year’s US Open, which then led to a withdrawal from the French Open before the second round.

Williams had moved well and appeared physically strong in her match against Collins, which she won in 96 minutes.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Asked whether she is still the best in the world when on top form, Williams was unequivocal.

“I absolutely wouldn’t be playing if I didn’t think that,” said the American.

Williams is drawn to play Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the opening round of the Australian Open starting on Monday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved