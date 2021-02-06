Connect with us

Football Kenya Federation vice-president Doris Petra. Photo/FKF

Football

FKF’s financial statements for the year approved in AGM

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) held its eighth Annual General Meeting on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Nairobi where federation’s financial statements for the year were approved.

The meeting was attended by 80 of the 86 delegates, among them representatives the 45 FKF Branches as well as FKF Premier League, National Super League, Division One League clubs, FKF Women Premier League, and FKF Women Division One Clubs.

FKF Deputy President Doris Petra led the meeting and she gave the report on what the Federation has been able to accomplish in the past year while urging the delegates to keep on making positive strides in Kenyan football.

The meeting was the first under FKF President Nick Mwendwa’s second term of administration.

