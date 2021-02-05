Tusker ends Wazito’s winning run, stagger away on top of the standings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 05 – Jackson Macharia stepped off the bench to score a late winner as Tusker FC stretched their lead on top of the FKF Premier League standings with a 1-0 victory over Wazito FC at Kasarani on Friday.

The game looked headed for a draw with both sides having equalled each other in offense and defense, but a mix up in the Wazito backline earned Tusker the three vital points, ending the former’s five-match unbeaten run.

The victory lifted Tusker to 26 points, four ahead of second placed KCB who face Vihiga United at the same venue tomorrow.

-More to follow