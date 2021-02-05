Top of the table clash as Matano’s Tusker tackle Kimanzi’s Wazito

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 05 – In yester years, a meeting between Tusker FC and Wazito wouldn’t have been considered a top of the table clash but since Francis Kimanzi took charge, the latter have been a different outfit and five consecutive wins for the first time ever have placed them top of the pile.

Wazito sit third in the standings with 20 points, three ahead of table topping Tusker and Kimanzi hopes he can push to joint top when the two sides clash at the Kasarani Annex on Friday afternoon.

Both teams come into the tie with decent form, Wazito with five wins in five matches while Tusker have won four and drawn one.

The brewers dived top of the log last weekend after a win over Mathare United and though Matano was pleased, he said the work is just but getting started. Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano reacts during their 1-0 win over Mathare United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“Not yet perfect because we are just there by virtue of playing one match more. But it is good for us and it is going to motivate us that come the end of the season we can make it. Now the thing is to work harder and remain consistent,” the coach noted.

He added; “We have to keep working and keep getting the results. The league is a marathon and not a sprint. I have no pressure being on top because I have been there many years before so it is not something new for me,” he adds.

Matano hopes his side can maintain the momentum, continually adding that he is more interested in consistency and ensuring they finish the first leg sitting at the apex of the standings. Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi chats with fitness trainer Michael Igendia. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

But Wazito on the other hand also have ambitions to be another force in the league and will be out to pick their first ever victory over Tusker in four meetings. They have lost two and drawn two of their last four fixtures against each other.

Kimanzi is pleased with the improvement his side has had and notes they can only get better.

“What excites me more is the development the players have shown the past few weeks. The confidence they have been building every single day gives me energy to work every new week. It is not an easy process especially for a team that has been forced to do an off season within an in season, but I am impressed,” Kimanzi says.

Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano chats with fitness trainer Enos Karani during a training session at the Ruaraka Complex. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Matches between these two sides have been tight with Tusker winning both their encounters by a 1-0 margin. All these two wins have come away from home while when playing as the home team, Tusker has drawn 1-1.

But it is history they are willing to write off, just as they last weekend wrote off Matano’s history of not beating Mathare United as a Tusker FC head coach.