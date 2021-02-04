Seven Premier League teams to skip FKF Betway Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 04 – Seven Football Kenya Federation Premier Leaguue sides have chosen to skip the Betway Cup which is set to kick off on the weekend of February 13 and 14, with the draw conducted on Thursday morning.

Mathare United, just like their tradition, Zoo Kericho, Wazito FC, Nzoia Sugar, Western Stima, Kakamega Homeboyz and Vihiga United have all given the tournament a wide berth.

Defending champions Bandari who won the last tournament in 2019 will start their campaign away to National Super League side Murang’a Seal.

AFC Leopards start away to taita Taveta All Stars while arch rivals Gor Mahia will also start their campaign down at the coast with a bout in Mombasa against Congo Boys.

Tusker FC will meanwhile head to Bungoma to face off with Division Two side Mihuu United, Sofapaka travel to Kitale to face Kitale All Stars, KCB will be in Kisii against Kiandege Jets, Bidco go away to Kakamega to face Masinde Muliro University, Posta Rangers face Nyeri’s Rware while City Stars will face Mutono Tigers. Betway Kenya Marketing and Communications manager Karen Njeranga. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

All teams will begin their campaign from the first round, moving away from previous practices where Premier League teams were given by from the first round.

Another draw will be conducted after the first round.

Meanwhile, FKF have said they will conduct tests on all the teams participating in the tournament. At the same time, fans will not be allowed in stadia.

“We will share the costs because there is some money the sponsor has given. We know that this is costly and so the frequency of the tests will vary. But we will make sure that all other CAF, FIFA and government protocols are followed in all the matches,” said FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

Last year’s tournament was halted at the quarter final stage after all sporting activities in the country were halted by the government in containment measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are really excited that we can have this tournament again. It was unfortunate we couldn’t complete last year but hopefully this time round, everything will go smoothly,” said Betway Kenya Marketing and Communications manager Karen Njeranga.

The final has been scheduled for July 31 with the winners not only pocketing Sh2mn but also an opportunity to represent Kenya at next year’s CAF Confederation Cup. This year, Kenya was not represented. Football Kenya Federation CEO Barry Otieno during teh FKF Betway Cup draw. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

FKF Betway Cup full fixtures:

KSG Ogopa vs Dimba Patriots; Marafiki FC vs JKUAT FC; Taita Taveta Allstars vs AFC Leopards; Alphonse FC vs Administration Police FC; Flamingo FC vs Kariobangi Sharks; Uprising FC vs Progressive FC; MYSA vs Machakos United; FC Shells vs Fortune Sacco; Mutono Tigers vs Nairobi City Stars; Tandaza FC vs MCF;

Rware vs Posta Rangers FC; Muranga Seal vs Bandari FC; Congo Boys vs Gor Mahia FC; Kajiado North vs Nkanas FC; Mwatate United vs Twyford FC; Vegpro FC vs SS Assad FC

Bungoma Superstars vs Zetech Titans; Elim vs Ulinzi Stars; Sigalagala vs Dero; MMUST vs Bidco United; Kiandege Jets vs KCB; Twomoc vs Naivas FC; Luanda Villa vs GDC; Black Diamond Rangers vs Sindo United; Vihiga Spotiff vs Nation FC

Kobare United vs Egerton FC; Nax Fussball vs Mara Sugar; Mihuu United vs Tusker; Transfoc vs Migori Youth; Nyabururu Sportiff vs Keroka TTI; Blessings FC vs Equity FC; Kitale Allstars vs Sofapaka FC.