Mukisa strikes as struggling Mathare, Western Stima share spoils

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 04 – Junior Mukisa headed home at the stroke of fulltime as Western Stima came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Mathare United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Thursday.

Mathare looked set for a win after Daniel Otieno scored for Mathare with five minutes left, but Mukisa headed home to ensure the spoils were shared between the two struggling sides.

Mathare had a flurry of opportunities in the opening minutes with three back to back corners, but none was utilized. Stima grew into the game gradually and were more imposing towards the break.

They had a clean chance eight minutes to the break when off a counter attack, Clinton Bulimo flew away on the right before taking his marker to the cleaners with a decent dummy. His final effort was however saved by keeper Job Ochieng while Kennedy Otieno hit the post with the follow up.

In the second half, Mathare looked to correct matters with striker Dani Lual brought off for Klinsman Omulanga while defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng had to come off injured and his place taken by Martin Werunga. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Omulanga had two chances, the first with a shot from range that was well turned behind for a corner by the keeper while on the hour mark, his diving header off Otieno’s cross from the right went agonizingly wide.

Despite the close scares from Mathare’s new number nine, Stima remained on top of the game, driving the ball into Mathare’s half and forcing them to defend in numbers.

They came close in the 71st minute when James Ogada hit the crossbar when he ran in at the backpost to connect to a Baron Oketch freekick.

Oketch had a chance himself when he ran through on the left but his shot came off the side netting.

Stima were punished for poor zonal marking inside the six yard box, Otieno nodding home the winner. The visitors tried to pile pressure and get an equalizer with Junior Mukisa coming close with a freekick that rolled on top of the net at the stroke of full time.

They were however rewarded at the stroke of fulltime, Mukisa getting his goal with a free header at the backpost off a corner.