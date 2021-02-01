Ugandan match-fixing suspect released after Stima boss drops case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Ugandan Niwagira Ronald Mwine Fred arrested one week ago for allegedly trying to fix a Kenyan Premier League match has been released by a Kisumu court without charge.

Senior Resident Magistrate Winfrida Onkunya released the Ugandan football agent on Monday after the investigating officer Benedict Kwanza told court that the complainant, Western Stima chair Laban Jobita decided not to pursue the matter.

“I want to tell the court that the complainant has decided not to pursue the matter further. We therefore request for the miscellaneous file to be closed,” Kwanza told the court.

The magistrate on her side said the miscellaneous file is closed and that the accused person will be released.

Last Monday Mugisha failed to take plea after the investigative Officer requested to be granted 7 days to complete investigations but the court only gave 5 days.

The Ugandan was arrested on January 24 after allegedly trying to bribe Western Stima players and officials to lose their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against KCB in Nakuru.

According to a Police report filed at the Kisumu Central Police Station, the Ugandan had met Stima chair Jobita at a Kisumu hotel and informed him that he wanted his team to lose the game.

His aim was to ask Jobita to work with him and some players to influence the result of the game.

He had allegedly promised to pay off 5,000 USD, an equivalent of Sh550,000 by today’s exchange rates, if indeed the game flew to his favor.

-By Ojwang Joe