Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

English Premiership

Solskjaer says match delegate admitted key decisions wrong in Sheffield Utd defeat

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 1Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the match delegate for last week’s “momentum-changing” Premier League defeat against Sheffield United admitted his team were on the wrong end of two key decisions.

United are three points behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Tuesday’s home match against Southampton after the shock loss to the rock-bottom Blades and a subsequent 0-0 draw at Arsenal.

The 2-1 defeat last Wednesday ended United’s 13-match unbeaten league run, leaving Solskjaer frustrated by the decisions that allowed Kean Bryan’s opener to stand before Anthony Martial’s strike was ruled out.

Billy Sharp appeared to push David de Gea as Bryan scored and Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before Martial found the net — decisions the United boss says he has had confirmed were wrong.

“I don’t really like to bring these up but the momentum shifted for us with the Sheffield United game,” Solskjaer said at his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“But I’ve got the delegates’ report through… and the two decisions were wrong.

“They’ve admitted that their goal should have been disallowed and ours should have stood and that is a big, big momentum changer for us.

“You’re more likely when you go 1-0 up than 1-0 down that you can go on and maybe win that game. So that’s fine margins and it has been the way this season.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Match delegates are former players or managers who assess the accuracy and consistency of decision-making and officials’ management of matches.

Solskjaer confirmed that United would not be adding to the acquisition of Atalanta teenager Amad Diallo on transfer deadline day, but teenager Teden Mengi is heading on loan to Wayne Rooney’s Derby.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved