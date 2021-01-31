Connect with us

Tusker FC players celebrate their lone goal against Mathare United. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Football

Tusker beat Mathare to go top of the table, Gor floor Bandari in Mombasa

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Tusker FC moved top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings after beating Mathare United 1-0 while Gor Mahia picked a second consecutive win in five days, beating Bandari 3-1 at the Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa on Sunday.

In Mombasa, Jules Ulimwengu struck a brace in between Bernard Odhiambo’s goal with Nicholas Kipkurui scoring the third in added time.

The victory took Gor to sixth in the standings with 15 points, eight behind leaders Tusker who have played two matches more.

The brewers were forced to work hard before beating Mathare by a solitary goal, Luke Namanda hitting the back of the net with a 77th minute goal.

Robert Matano’s men have not lost a single match since their opening day loss to AFC Leopards and they now sit with a point difference over second placed KCB.

The opening half between the two sides was dramatic in all measure, both sides losing two penalties while Tusker also had a goal disallowed for offside.

The brewers had a penalty after 17 minutes when David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng was adjudged to have brought down Boniface Muchiri inside the box. Tusker’s top scorer Henry Meja stepped up, but he failed to extend his goal tally to six after sending his penalty against the crossbar.

Before that, the brewers had two chances through skipper Hashim Sempala, first the Ugandan striking a freekick straight to keeper Job Ochieng’s arms while his second attempt with a long range shot was wide.

-More to follow

