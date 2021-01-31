Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Murang'a Seal players remonstrating with the referee during their match against Shabana

Football

Shabana trounce Murang’a seal at home to continue strong NSL run

Published

KISII, Kenya, Jan 31 – Shabana FC picked up their fourth win of the season to beat Murang’a Seal 3-1 in a National Super League match at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 14 points after eight rounds of matches.

The home side fought from a goal down to level through Kevin Omondi off the penalty spot two minutes to the break before Byron Migiro and Enock Momanyi added two more within quarter an hour of the second period.

Former Gor Mahia forward John Kiplagat had given the struggling Murang’a side a seventh minute lead, but they could not build on the momentum as they suffered their seventh loss of the season to remain pegged at the bottom of the pile with just a single point.

For Shabana, it was a well deserved win, building up to last weekend’s 2-1 victory away from home against Vihiga Bullets. The victory pushes them further up the standings as they continue working on their dream to mark a return back up to the Premier League.

“We are grateful for the win but remain humble. We have a squad with a mix of experienced and young players and sometimes you are prone to mistakes. But we will keep working,” said Shabana boss Joseph Ongoro.

Murang’a were left reeling about officiating, lamenting that the match day referee had made decisions that influenced the game against them.

Rosemary Onchari

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Features

How talented Kakamega High School class of 2014 graduated to success

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – The Kakamega High School ‘Green Commandos’ have produced a plethora of talent over the past decades in Kenyan football...

May 17, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved