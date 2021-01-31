Shabana trounce Murang’a seal at home to continue strong NSL run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Jan 31 – Shabana FC picked up their fourth win of the season to beat Murang’a Seal 3-1 in a National Super League match at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday afternoon to move to 14 points after eight rounds of matches.

The home side fought from a goal down to level through Kevin Omondi off the penalty spot two minutes to the break before Byron Migiro and Enock Momanyi added two more within quarter an hour of the second period.

Former Gor Mahia forward John Kiplagat had given the struggling Murang’a side a seventh minute lead, but they could not build on the momentum as they suffered their seventh loss of the season to remain pegged at the bottom of the pile with just a single point.

For Shabana, it was a well deserved win, building up to last weekend’s 2-1 victory away from home against Vihiga Bullets. The victory pushes them further up the standings as they continue working on their dream to mark a return back up to the Premier League.

“We are grateful for the win but remain humble. We have a squad with a mix of experienced and young players and sometimes you are prone to mistakes. But we will keep working,” said Shabana boss Joseph Ongoro.

Murang’a were left reeling about officiating, lamenting that the match day referee had made decisions that influenced the game against them.

–Rosemary Onchari