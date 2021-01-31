Nyamu wins first round of NCBA Golf Series at Thika Golf Club

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Home player Dr Nyamu Njoka emerged winner of the opening round of the NCBA 2021 Golf Series which took off with zest and vigor at the Thika Sports Club over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 25, Dr. Nyamu beat a strong field of 202 golfers who included club members, guests, juniors and ladies. Men’s overall winner was handicap 27 player BM Kimuni on 40 points.

Men’s runner up- also on 40 but losing to Kimuni on countback-was handicap 18 Winston Kimani.

Lady winner was handicap 35 Lucy Maina with 37 stableford points. She beat handicap 23 Marieh Muthee on countback.

Guest winner was A. Kipkoti. Playing off handicap 12, Kipkoti fired 35 stableford points to achieve the feat. Handicap 23 home player Henry Owuor was the first nine winner with 23points.

Second nine honours went to handicap 20 player Ben Mathiu on 20.

Longest drive honours for men and women were Moses Mburu and Julia Maina respectively.

Nearest to the pin honours for men and women went to Daniel Wokabi and Rose Kang’ethe. Handicap 45 Hezekiah Matheu was the junior winner with 34 stableford points.

NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora said that NCBA is keen on partnerships and sponsorships that drive transformation, with sports being a key area of focus for the company.

“Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process make Kenya an international golf destination. In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorships is a key avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country.” said Gachora.

The next round of the series heads to Vet Lab Sports Club on February 13

