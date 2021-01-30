AFC Leopards warm up for Mashemeji Derby with Posta victory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Elvis Rupia’s 12th goal of the season and a Beienvenue Shaka strike were enough for AFC Leopards to beat Posta Rangers 2-1 at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday to perfectly warm up for next weekend’s Mashemeji Derby against bitter rivals Gor Mahia.

Substitute Cavin Odongo pulled one back for Posta with six minutes to play, but it was too little too late as AFC nervously guarded their lead to pick maximum points

Leopards were by miles the better team in the opening half and had two goals to show for their flair and hard work. Rupia and Shaka had taken them ahead four minutes apart, but Antony Kimani’s men had more efforts at goal and should have been ahead by more goals.

Before he scored the opener on the half hour mark, Rupia had knocked on the Posta door constantly.

As early as the fourth minute, the league top scorer had sniffed at goal with two well taken volleys from the edge of the box, the first flying over the bar while the second attracted an equally good save from Posta shot stopper Bryne Omondi.

Leopards continued dominating and they came close in the 21st minute when Austine Odhiambo forced keeper Omondi into a good save, pushing his freekick against the bar and behind for a corner.

Four minutes later, Ingwe turned possession in their favour on the right with Rupia turning into the box, but his shit from good scoring range went wide. AFC Leopards midfielder Collins Shichenje vies for the ball with Posta Rangers’ Simon Omondi during their FKF Premier League match at Kasarani on January 30, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Odhiambo had another chance immediately after the ball was restarted, Posta being careless with possession and Peter Thiong’o turning it over. He fed the ball to Odhiambo, but the midfielder’s well placed side footed shot went just wide.

The pressure finally bore fruit on the half hour mark, courtesy of another careless phase of possession by Posta. The mailmen lost the ball inside the box as they struggled to clear a cross ball and Rupia pounced, slamming the ball into the roof of the net.

Four minutes later, it was 2-0 for Leopards and Rupia played another pivotal role.

The top scorer angled a header at goal from Thiong’o’s cross and when the keeper spilled, Shaka was well placed to tap the ball home.

Sammy Omollo’s men were awoken from their slumber after the quickfire goals and began to press the final third.

Jackson Dwang had an effort with a shot from range which flew over while two minutes to the break, Georson Likonoh slapped in a cross from the left, but the teasing ball rolled across the face of goal. AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia vies for the ball with Posta Rangers’ Timothy during their FKF Premier League match at Kasarani on January 30, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Posta looked an improved lot in the second half with Cavin Odongo coming on in midfield and they pressed hard to get back into the game.

Dennis Oalo had a chance for the mailmen in the 64th minute with a decent shot on the halftuen from the right but keeper Benjamin Ochan cleanly picked out the effort. Posta camped inside the AFC half, but they could not get the much needed goal.

On the other end, AFC almost stretched their lead further with Thiong’o shooting wide from a Rupia pass while off a counter, Collins Shichenje shot over from close range after being played through by Rupia.

Posta kept asking the questions and they halved the deficit with six minutes left on the clock, substitute Odongo striking a superb volley from the edge of the box that left keeper Ochan rooted to his spot.