Wazito FC striker Michael Owino celebrates his goal against Kakamega Homeboyz during an FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium on January 29, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

Wazito down Kakamega Homeboyz to record fifth consecutive win

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Wazito FC have won five consecutive matches in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League for the first time in their history after a slim 1-0 victory over visiting Kakamega Homeboyz at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on Friday.

Michael Owino scored his first goal of the season for Wazito as they solidified their hold on third spot in the standings with 20 points, only separated from Tusker FC by goal difference.

In a tactical match up between the two sides, it was Wazito who settled early and had more of the progressive moves upfront, but none were utilized with the Homeboyz defense maintaining a high line.

While Wazito found it hard to penetrate the Homeboyz rear, the visiting side had the first open chance at goal after 10 minutes via  a freekick after Shami Kibwana was brought down at the edge of the box, but Allan Wanga’s effort brushed the wall for a corner.

Homeboyz thought they should have had a penalty later on when Moses Mudavadi appeared to go down inside the box, but the referee would have none of it.

  • Kakamega Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga controls the ball under pressure from Wazito’s Kevin Kimani during the FKF Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium on January 29, 2021. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Wazito were struggling to create clear cut chances but the hand of fortune swung their way three minutes to the break when Owino tapped home from close range after a mix up in the Homeboyz defense saw them fail to clear a cross ball.

In the second half Wazito came back stronger and pinned Wazito in their half, but once again, the act in the final third was always missing. Shami Kibwana, Steve Wakhanya and Stephen Etyang were throwing all the moves upfront, but no goal was forthcoming.

They had another chance off a set piece, but this time defender George Odiwuor struck the effort wide after being teed up by Kibwana.

