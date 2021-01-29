Kamworor makes winning comeback at Police Cross Country Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Three-time World Cross Country Champion Geoffrey Kamworor made his return from injury in emphatic fashion, clinching the National Police Service Cross Country title for the eighth consecutive time at the Ngong Racecourse on Friday.

Kamworor clinched the crown in his first competitive race since returning from training after a freak motorbike accident while training in Eldoret.

The 28-year old led from gun to tape to clinch victory in a time of 29:22.3, a perfect warm up ahead of his involvement at next month’s Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Half Marathon.

He crossed the line ahead of Josephat Kipkoech who timed 29:52.6 while Casius Masinde finished third in a time of 30:13.0.

“I am excited to be running once again after a very tough year with the pandemic having stopped almost the entire season. Today I was coming to test the level of my fitness and I am now feeling okay which is a sign of a great season ahead,” Kamworor said, still looking strong after winning the race.

On his dominance of the Police championship; “It is just a matter of focus, hard work, determination and self-belief. I am always determined to achieve my targets and that has really pushed me over the years.”

Meanwhile in the women’s race, National Cross country Champion Sheilah Chelangat was crowned winner after crossing the line in 33:34.6 ahead of former world 3000m steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng who placed second in 33:39.8.

Edith Chelimo came home third in 33:40.5

“I knew it was going to be tough especially in this course but I am happy I won today. My aim is to defend my title before I switch my focus to Diamond League meetings. I am also eyeing the Olympic Games and I will be seeking to qualify in 5000m,” said Chelangat, who will also compete at the RAK Half Marathon. Geoffrey Kamworor reacts after winning the National Police Service Cross COuntry title at the Ngong Racecourse on January 29, 2021. PHOTO/Courtesy

Collated results

Men

Geoffrey Kamworor 29:22.3 Josephat Kipkoech 29:52.6 Casius Masinde 30:13.0 Joseph Kiptum 30:14.8 Kipsang Temoi 30:22.7

Women